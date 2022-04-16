FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allianz in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
ALIZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Erste Group raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
