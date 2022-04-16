Brokers Issue Forecasts for NEXT plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NEXT in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT’s FY2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get NEXT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. NEXT has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

About NEXT (Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.