Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.60 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 81,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after acquiring an additional 725,878 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock worth $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

