Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for ChargePoint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.25 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,731,130 shares of company stock worth $26,986,403 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.