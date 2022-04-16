Financial Survey: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) vs. NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) and NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and NexImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 NexImmune 0 0 3 0 3.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.29%. NexImmune has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.70%. Given NexImmune’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NexImmune is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and NexImmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $18.44 million 95.08 -$78.88 million ($1.86) -18.16 NexImmune N/A N/A -$50.90 million ($2.58) -1.15

NexImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and NexImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals -425.88% -24.14% -22.41% NexImmune N/A -49.39% -46.42%

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexImmune has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats NexImmune on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, and other potential indications, including adult focal epilepsy; and XEN007, A central nervous system-acting calcium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trials. It has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy; and with Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. to develop PCRX301 (XEN402, a Nav1.7 inhibitor) for the treatment of post-operative pain. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About NexImmune (Get Rating)

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma; and NEXI-003, a candidate targeted against HPV-associated malignancies, which is in preclinical stage. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

