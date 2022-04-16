Analyzing Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) & ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A ChannelAdvisor 28.15% 10.97% 8.20%

This table compares Advanced Human Imaging and ChannelAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Human Imaging $1.20 million 22.63 -$14.06 million N/A N/A ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 2.72 $47.22 million $1.50 10.01

ChannelAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Human Imaging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and ChannelAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 ChannelAdvisor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advanced Human Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 864.91%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.22%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Advanced Human Imaging on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces, and allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that creates, manages, and evaluates advertising using a variety of ad formats across multiple channels; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors to purchase using dynamic links to in-stock retail product pages or carts, or with information on where products can be purchased from local retail stores; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

