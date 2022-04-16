JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $427.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last 90 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JOANN by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.