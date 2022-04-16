JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. JOANN has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $427.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JOANN by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JOANN by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

