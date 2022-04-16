Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$23.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.9080804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

