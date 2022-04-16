Raymond James Begins Coverage on VerticalScope (TSE:FORA)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

FORA stock opened at C$18.69 on Wednesday. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$15.75 and a 12 month high of C$34.00.

VerticalScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

