Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of PTEN opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Ascribe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $15,794,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.