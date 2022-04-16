National Bankshares Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$18.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.37.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU opened at C$15.11 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.24 and a 12-month high of C$15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.70.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.