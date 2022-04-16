Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issued By Raymond James

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $144.93 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

