Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Intellinetics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intellinetics in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS:INLX opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Intellinetics had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

