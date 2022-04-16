CSFB Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$66.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$60.96.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$63.50 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$54.32 and a 1 year high of C$65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.78.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,870,402.45. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Insiders have sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 over the last three months.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

