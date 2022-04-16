CIBC Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$4.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.36.

ESI opened at C$4.41 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$714.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at C$14,423.36. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

