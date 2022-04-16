Head-To-Head Contrast: Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Insight Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Insight Select Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 5.90 $192.43 million $1.89 10.63 Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and Insight Select Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Insight Select Income Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insight Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Insight Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 55.46% 13.55% 6.53% Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Insight Select Income Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

About Insight Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S. Government, or obligations of banks. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the Lehman Brothers Aggregate Bond TR Index. The fund was formerly known as Cutwater Select Income Fund. Insight Select Income Fund was formed on October 13, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

