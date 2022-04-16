Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

