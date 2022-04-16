Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Reduced by Analyst

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Shares of WRB opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,223,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

