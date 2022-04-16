FY2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.86.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 80.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$10.16.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

