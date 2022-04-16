FY2022 EPS Estimates for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Lowered by Analyst

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09).

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,770,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,749,000 after buying an additional 421,414 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,592,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after buying an additional 77,478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after buying an additional 854,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,416,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,850 shares of company stock worth $1,145,426 over the last 90 days. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

