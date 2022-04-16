Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:SGIOY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

