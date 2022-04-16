Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amphenol Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NYSE:APH opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.73. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 346,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

