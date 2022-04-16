Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Volkswagen in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($228.26) to €230.00 ($250.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

