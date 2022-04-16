FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Cormark has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LUG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

TSE:LUG opened at C$11.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.29. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.82 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total value of C$942,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,735,510. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$163,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,882.25. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

