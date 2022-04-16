FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capgemini in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capgemini’s FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGEMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($250.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capgemini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

About Capgemini (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.