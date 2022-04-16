FY2022 EPS Estimates for Imperial Brands PLC Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.37) to GBX 2,000 ($26.06) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,011.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

