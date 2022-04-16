B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for B&M European Value Retail in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BMRRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.

BMRRY stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

