FY2022 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Decreased by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.94.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $218.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.55. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 35.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.