KeyCorp Weighs in on Synaptics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Synaptics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $10.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $152.84 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.97.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,312,268,000 after purchasing an additional 608,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,188,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 91.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.