FY2022 Earnings Forecast for TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Issued By Clarus Securities

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TerrAscend in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for TerrAscend’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.73.

TRSSF stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

