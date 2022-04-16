FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Visa Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $6.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2023 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on V. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

