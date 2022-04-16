FY2022 EPS Estimates for Samsonite International S.A. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Samsonite International in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Samsonite International stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 214.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.00 million.

About Samsonite International (Get Rating)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.