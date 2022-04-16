Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Plus500 Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Plus500 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now anticipates that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $17.40 on Thursday. Plus500 has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

