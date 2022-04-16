B. Riley Comments on Vincerx Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report released on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.88). B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma (Get Rating)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.