Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Community Bank System, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $232,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

