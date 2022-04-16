FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Secom Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Secom in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Secom has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.21.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

