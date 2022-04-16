Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Recruit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion.
About Recruit (Get Rating)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruit (RCRRF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.