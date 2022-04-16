Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Recruit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Recruit has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

