Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 862,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,559,338 shares.The stock last traded at $84.99 and had previously closed at $84.13.

The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

