U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.61, but opened at $52.69. U.S. Bancorp shares last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 386,634 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

