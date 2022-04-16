monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $270.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. monday.com traded as low as $137.88 and last traded at $138.06. 5,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 598,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.88.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MNDY. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in monday.com by 3,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.77 and a 200-day moving average of $257.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

