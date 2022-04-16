Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $289.00. The stock had previously closed at $214.41, but opened at $200.61. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Snowflake shares last traded at $201.45, with a volume of 174,365 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.34.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

