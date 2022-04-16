Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$49.53 to C$58.00. The stock traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 158080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,532,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

