The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($23.15) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($29.78) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.52) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.63 ($26.78).

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €25.76 ($28.00) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.44. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($35.78).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.