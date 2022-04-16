Head to Head Review: QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) versus Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares QF Liquidation and Worksport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Worksport $300,000.00 163.95 -$7.90 million ($0.70) -4.14

QF Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worksport.

Risk and Volatility

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, suggesting that its share price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QF Liquidation and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Worksport has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.86%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Worksport -2,598.03% -34.32% -31.74%

Summary

Worksport beats QF Liquidation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QF Liquidation (Get Rating)

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About Worksport (Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating. It is also developing TerraVis, a solar cover tonneau cover that gives rechargeable portable power to pickup truck owners. The company distributes its products through wholesalers and online retail channels. It serves private labels and original equipment manufacturers. Worksport Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

