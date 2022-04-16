Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €110.00 by Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on Varta in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Varta in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.33 ($102.54).

ETR:VAR1 opened at €86.96 ($94.52) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.81. Varta has a twelve month low of €78.50 ($85.33) and a twelve month high of €165.90 ($180.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

