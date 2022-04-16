Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, April 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.88) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,478.33 ($32.30).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,631.50 ($21.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($19.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,477 ($32.28). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,763.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,881.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.97.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.