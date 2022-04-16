Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €310.00 ($336.96) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.08% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($250.00) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($282.61) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €148.98 ($161.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €162.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €177.38. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1-year high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

