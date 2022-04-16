Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($255.43) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($250.00) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

VOW3 stock opened at €148.98 ($161.93) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €162.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €177.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1-year high of €248.00 ($269.57).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

