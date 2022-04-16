Anpario’s (ANP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Anpario alerts:

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 535 ($6.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 589.28. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 442 ($5.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.60 ($9.51). The stock has a market cap of £127.52 million and a P/E ratio of 25.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Anpario news, insider Matthew Robinson acquired 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 522 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £19,966.50 ($26,018.37).

Anpario Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.