Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €308.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €308.00 ($334.78) price objective by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.74% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €148.98 ($161.93) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €162.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €177.38. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 12-month high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

